Yankees gave prospects Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells some spring training numbers

New York Yankees prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells got their first taste of the big leagues on Friday. However, their jersey numbers didn’t exactly match the occasion.

Wells and Dominguez were basically given spring training numbers to use for their debut game against the Houston Astros. Wells sported number 88, while Dominguez wore number 89. Both men became just the second Yankees players ever to use those respective numbers.

Wells’ number 88 has not been worn by a Yankees player since reliever Josh Outman played nine games in pinstripes back in 2014. Dominguez’s number 89 was only previously worn in three games by pitcher Miguel Yajure in 2020. There’s clearly not a lot of history behind those digits.

When asked about the unorthodox jersey number before his debut, Dominguez sounded equally perplexed.

“I don’t know,” said Dominguez on being given No. 89.

Jasson Dominguez on why he’s wearing No. 89: “I don’t know.” #Yankees — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 1, 2023

Dominguez previously wore numbers 7 and 12 in the minors. The former is retired in honor of Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, while the latter is currently worn by Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Dominguez did not take long to flash his out-of-this-world potential in his debut. The Martian took Astros starter Justin Verlander deep in his very first at-bat (video here). Dominguez nestled Verlander’s 94 mph fastball right into the Crawford Boxes to give the Yankees an early 3-0 lead in the 1st inning of Friday’s contest.

Wells also had an excellent at-bat to start off his MLB career. The rookie catcher worked a full count against Verlander and smacked a single to right field to lead off the 2nd inning.

Austin Wells works the count full then singles off of Justin Verlander in his first MLB at bat! pic.twitter.com/kVJIL0thY7 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 2, 2023

It’s safe to say that Dominguez and Wells’ first ABs stood out just as much as their jersey numbers did on Friday.