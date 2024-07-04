Yankees outfielder gets booed for lazy play

The New York Yankees are in a bad spell right now, and they are not making it easier on themselves with some of their play. That was perfectly summed up on Thursday by one play.

With two out in the top of the 9th inning, Reds infielder Jeimer Candelario hit a routine single to center field. With the Yankees already down 8-4, center fielder Trent Grisham very casually fielded the ball, then bobbled it. Grisham’s lackluster effort allowed Candelario to take second base.

Grisham was loudly booed by the Yankee Stadium faithful for the effort, and understandably so. The play ultimately did not lead to a run, but it hardly mattered given how bad it looked.

The Yankees have lost 14 of their last 19 games with Thursday’s defeat. They once looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the league, but have been far away from that in recent weeks, and the criticism has certainly intensified.

Grisham has five home runs, but is hitting just .157. He has not exactly endeared himself to Yankee faithful with his play this year.