Aaron Judge’s personal hitting coach takes shot at Yankees

Aaron Judge’s personal hitting coach had some extremely critical thoughts about the New York Yankees that he delivered via social media on Thursday.

Richard Schenck, who has been working with Judge since the star’s rookie season, blasted the Yankees for “terrible” player development on offense in a post he shared on X. Schenck was reacting to Judge’s recent hot streak coming during a stretch in which the Yankees have lost 13 of their last 18 games.

They’ve lost 13 out of 18 while he’s hitting like an MVP The Yankees offensive player development is terrible. — Richard Schenck, JFD PPP LQC TTE 🙂 (@Teacherman1986) July 4, 2024

During the aforementioned 18-game stretch, Judge has batted .367 with seven home runs. The Yankees’ pitching has struggled at times, however, and the rest of the offense has not pulled their weight to the same degree.

It is worth noting that Judge and Schenck are close. While Schenck is not employed by the Yankees, Judge has praised him as a “career-changer” and credited him with helping Judge’s development into perhaps the league’s best hitter.

Big shout out to my man @Teacherman1986 Thank you for all the hard work and dedication to transform my swing in 2017. Lets have some more fun in 2018! Can’t thank you enough, you are a career changer. #SnapIt pic.twitter.com/SdVWnOdNK8 — Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) January 19, 2018

The Yankees’ struggles certainly are not purely a result to their player development. Plenty of the team’s struggling hitters were developed elsewhere, with Anthony Volpe the only regular who was fully developed within the team’s farm system. Plus, it is not just offense that has been a problem plaguing the team. Still, Yankee officials are not going to be happy to hear Judge’s trusted confidant calling out the organization.