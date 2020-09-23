Yankees’ Tyler Lyons unable to pitch due to lineup card error

The New York Yankees wanted Tyler Lyons to pitch in Tuesday’s game for them, but that was not allowed due to an error.

The Yankees signed Lyons on Tuesday and activated him to their roster.

Following last night’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Michael King to the Alternate Site.

Today, the Yankees recalled RHP Ben Heller & placed him on the 60-day IL with a right biceps nerve injury & signed LHP Tyler Lyons (#58) to a ML contract & selected him to the active roster. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 22, 2020

The team wanted to have Lyons pitch the bottom of the eighth inning as they were leading the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1. He went out to warm up and then was told to leave the mound.

So the #Yankees wanted Tyler Lyons to pitch. He warmed up. But then, all of the sudden, he was told to leave the mound. It appears he wasn't on the lineup card. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/D84jviDt9Y — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) September 23, 2020

So what was the issue? Even though Lyons was added to the team, he was not added to the lineup card. That made him ineligible to pitch in the game.

The #Yankees wanted Tyler Lyons to pitch. It appears that Lyons is not on the lineup card, so Zack Britton has to get ready in a hurry. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 23, 2020

Zack Britton ended up pitching a scoreless eighth instead, and the Yankees won 12-1.

The same issue happened to the Blue Jays earlier this season. This sort of thing does not happen very often. But with teams shuffling players in and out of lineups due to COVID-19 circumstances, unusual things are happening.