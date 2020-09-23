 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 22, 2020

Yankees’ Tyler Lyons unable to pitch due to lineup card error

September 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees wanted Tyler Lyons to pitch in Tuesday’s game for them, but that was not allowed due to an error.

The Yankees signed Lyons on Tuesday and activated him to their roster.

The team wanted to have Lyons pitch the bottom of the eighth inning as they were leading the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1. He went out to warm up and then was told to leave the mound.

So what was the issue? Even though Lyons was added to the team, he was not added to the lineup card. That made him ineligible to pitch in the game.

Zack Britton ended up pitching a scoreless eighth instead, and the Yankees won 12-1.

The same issue happened to the Blue Jays earlier this season. This sort of thing does not happen very often. But with teams shuffling players in and out of lineups due to COVID-19 circumstances, unusual things are happening.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus