Yuli Gurriel returns to MLB on deal with NL contender

Yuli Gurriel is back for another season in the big leagues.

Baseball writer Francys Romero reported on Saturday that the former Houston Astros first baseman Gurriel is in agreement on a deal with the Atlanta Braves. Gurriel will be getting a minor-league contract and is expected to spend time at Triple-A to start, Romero adds.

Gurriel, 39, played out the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros (from 2016-22). He won two World Series titles with them over that span (in 2017 and 2022) and also took home both a Gold Glove Award and the AL batting title in 2021.

With the Miami Marlins last season, Gurriel did not do a whole lot. He hit .245 with four home runs and 27 RBIs over 108 games. While Gurriel went unsigned all throughout the offseason, he may still have some upside left as a situational batter and defender. Gurriel will also be able to reunite with one of his ex-Astros teammates in Atlanta.