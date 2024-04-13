 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 13, 2024

Yuli Gurriel returns to MLB on deal with NL contender

April 13, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Yuli Gurriel wearing sunglasses

Sep 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Yuli Gurriel is back for another season in the big leagues.

Baseball writer Francys Romero reported on Saturday that the former Houston Astros first baseman Gurriel is in agreement on a deal with the Atlanta Braves. Gurriel will be getting a minor-league contract and is expected to spend time at Triple-A to start, Romero adds.

Gurriel, 39, played out the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros (from 2016-22). He won two World Series titles with them over that span (in 2017 and 2022) and also took home both a Gold Glove Award and the AL batting title in 2021.

With the Miami Marlins last season, Gurriel did not do a whole lot. He hit .245 with four home runs and 27 RBIs over 108 games. While Gurriel went unsigned all throughout the offseason, he may still have some upside left as a situational batter and defender. Gurriel will also be able to reunite with one of his ex-Astros teammates in Atlanta.

Article Tags

Atlanta BravesYuli Gurriel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus