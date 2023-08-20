1 huge reason James Harden drama has left Hall of Famer in disbelief

James Harden’s trade request has been the story of the NBA offseason so far. The Philadelphia 76ers guard wants out — and that has at least one NBA legend scratching his head.

Hall of Famer Reggie Miller discussed the Harden situation with Sam Mitchell on Friday during NBA TV’s schedule release special. The Indiana Pacers icon could not believe that Harden, a former MVP, would want to break up his tandem with reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

“Sam [Mitchell], you and I have been part of the NBA for a long time — almost 40 years for me,” Miller said. “I cannot think of another MVP, a guy wanting to get out from playing with the MVP. Think about that. Joel Embiid was the MVP last year, correct? … Have you ever heard of someone not wanting to play with an MVP?”

Miller likened Harden’s trade demand to Jamal Murray refusing to play with Nikola Jokic or Khris Middleton sending the Milwaukee Bucks a trade request to leave Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Mitchell added that Embiid offers Harden the ideal running mate given that the center can clean up any defensive lapses from the aging guard.

However, it appears as though Harden’s frustration has less to do with leaving Embiid and more to do with the 2018 MVP’s distrust toward Sixers president Daryl Morey. Harden’s allegations that Morey is a “liar” have even been flagged by league officials for investigation.

It’s clear that Harden’s trade request is more complicated than just wanting to part ways with Embiid.