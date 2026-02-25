1 notable trade suitor for Kawhi Leonard has been revealed

Kawhi Leonard may be poised for a return to the Eastern Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to pursue a trade for the LA Clippers star Leonard this offseason, Ashish Mathur of Ahn Fire Digital reported on Tuesday. Mathur notes that Bucks head coach Doc Rivers previously coached Leonard on the Clippers and that Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo has privately stated that he would “love” to play with Leonard.

Leonard, who turns 35 years old in the summer, is averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game this season for the Clippers. But with the Clippers seemingly pivoting into a rebuild after trading away James Harden and Ivica Zubac earlier this month, many believe that Leonard could be the next one to go come the offseason.

The seven-time All-Star Leonard is at a peak of his value right now, especially since he has played in 44 of 57 games (77.2 percent) for the Clippers so far this season. As it stands right now, Leonard will be on an expiring contract in 2026-27, making roughly $50.3 million.

As for the Bucks, they are enduring a nightmare season with a 24-31 record (11th in the Eastern Conference) and with Antetokounmpo in the midst of a second extended absence due to a calf injury. However, a trade for the former Finals MVP Leonard might be just the desperate, win-now move that Milwaukee needs to convince Antetokounmpo to stay and not to pursue a trade of his own.

Of course, the situation will change dramatically if Leonard gets his contract with the Clippers voided by the NBA within the next few weeks pursuant to the Aspiration scandal. Should that happen, Leonard would immediately be free to sign with any team and has already been linked to three particular free-agent suitors.