Kawhi Leonard linked to 3 teams after latest Aspiration scandal update

The nuclear option may be on the table for the NBA with the Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration scandal.

A voiding of Leonard’s contract with the LA Clippers is “on the table” as a potential punishment as NBA continues its investigation into the team’s alleged salary-cap circumvention, Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo! Sports reported on Monday. Haberstroh further mentioned three teams in connection with Leonard if his contract ultimately does get voided — the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, and the New York Knicks.

The league is investigating Leonard and the Clippers for supposedly using Aspiration, a now-bankrupt tree-planting company, to funnel back-door payments to the former Finals MVP in violation of the NBA salary’s cap (read the full details about the allegations here). Both Leonard and the Clippers have since publicly denied any wrongdoing.

With the Clippers already having finished hosting the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at their home of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., many believe that a formal punishment from the NBA could be coming soon. Other possible penalties on the table for the Clippers include a colossal fine and/or a loss of future draft picks.

If Leonard’s contract gets voided though, he would immediately become a free agent. That would obviously trigger a leaguewide mayhem with just over a month to go in the NBA regular season.

In the midst of all the drama though, Leonard, 34, is having a superb year, averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game and earning his seventh total All-Star selection. For now, Leonard is making $50 million this season from the Clippers and is owed $50.3 million for next season too. But even if Leonard does not get his contract voided by the league, his time with the Clippers could soon be coming to an end by a different means.