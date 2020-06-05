Report: 22-team return gets unanimous approval from NBPA player reps

The NBA is officially back.

The NBPA officially approved the league’s 22-team return format on Friday, according to multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league’s proposal received unanimous approval from the 28 NBPA player reps on the call.

Sources: All 28 player reps on the call approved the NBPA's vote. https://t.co/xP7Lij5H0P — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2020

Details have yet to be ironed out, but this essentially sets the stage for an NBA return on July 31. The process was remarkably smooth considering how many people were involved and how much had to be worked out.

The focus will now shift to the finer points that all involved have yet to agree on. We’ve already gotten a hint of what those might be, but given how smoothly this process has been, additional upheaval seems unlikely.