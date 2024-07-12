 Skip to main content
76ers bringing back son of former NBA All-Star

July 12, 2024
by Darryn Albert
KJ Martin in warmups

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) warms up before game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Another Junior is returning for the party in Philadelphia next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (otherwise known as “KJ”) has agreed to return the 76ers in free agency. Martin Jr. will be signing a new two-year, $16 million deal with Philly.

The 23-year-old Martin Jr, who is the son of retired ex-NBA All-Star forward Kenyon Martin, arrived on the 76ers last season as a part of the James Harden trade with the LA Clippers in November. Martin Jr. failed to see meaningful minutes though, averaging 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in a measly 12.3 minutes per game in 2023-24.

That said, opportunity has opened up in the 76ers frontcourt with Tobias Harris and Nicolas Batum departing in free agency this offseason as well as Paul Reed being waived. Martin Jr. is a dynamic athlete who plays above the rim and who can serve as a runner in transition. If he can improve on his three-point stroke as well (33.7 percent on his career), Martin Jr. should make a strong case for consistent rotation minutes in Philly next season.

Kenyon Martin JrPhiladelphia 76ers
