76ers player’s mom threatens to give son ‘a beating’ after his profane celebration on national TV

Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards may think twice next time about shouting expletives on national television.

The second-year swingman had a breakout performance on Wednesday during the Sixers’ 102-100 win over the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa. Edwards went off for a season-high 22 points on a stellar 8/9 shooting clip.

Edwards hit three straight triples during a torrid stretch in the fourth quarter. He celebrated the third and final one by shouting to the crowd.

“Let’s f—ing go!” Edwards appeared to yell.

JUSTIN EDWARDS IS ON FIRE 🔥🔥🔥



3 STRAIGHT TRIPLES.

22 PTS.

8-8 FGM.

5-5 3PM.



TIE GAME WITH 3:10 LEFT ON NBC & PEACOCK!



🏀 BOS/PHI on NBC & Peacock

📺 Check your local listings

📲 https://t.co/ux6tRZKoF1 pic.twitter.com/EgLQTyX8By — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2025

During his postgame press conference, Edwards was asked to confirm what he had said as he screamed to the crowd. Before he could even answer, his mom interjected with a playful threat directed at her son.

“I know what he said! He’s going to get a beating,” Edwards’ mom said sternly as reporters laughed.

"I know what he said… he gonna get a beating."



Justin Edwards' mom answered when he was asked what he yelled after his clutch triple in the 4Q 😂 https://t.co/3CZ3VMR6N2 pic.twitter.com/BtrPIxRgGu — NBA (@NBA) November 12, 2025

Edwards led an NBA team in scoring in a winning performance that was nationally televised on NBC. But he’s still just a 21-year-old kid who has to answer to his mother.

Edwards’ hot night came virtually out of nowhere. He entered the game averaging just 4.0 points on 38.7% shooting over his first eight games this season. He had not even broken double figures in scoring before Tuesday’s game.

With the 76ers’ veteran stars, Joel Embiid and Paul George, battered by injuries already this season, having a guy like Edwards step up is huge for Philly. Justin was probably beaming on the car ride home with his mama.