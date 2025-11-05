Larry Brown Sports

76ers fans pile on Joel Embiid after brutal meltdown against Bulls

Joel Embiid looks ahead
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers fans were fed up with Joel Embiid after his latest performance against the Chicago Bulls.

The Sixers lost to the Bulls in stunning fashion on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. The road team and never trailed until Nikola Vucevic hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left that sent the crowd into an absolute frenzy. The Bulls stole the 113-111 win despite holding a 24-point lead earlier in the contest.

A quick look at the game’s box score would have one think Embiid had a decent, if inefficient, performance. He finished with 20 points on 7/21 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 4 blocks. But watching the game unfold would relay a different story.

Embiid looked like a black hole on offense during crunch time. He repeatedly tried to attack Nikola Vucevic in isolation. Instead of powering his way inside like he used to, Embiid settled for one-legged fadeaways with a ton of shot clock left. The 76ers center shot 0/5 down the stretch, prompting fans to pile on him on social media.

The 76ers led 109-102 when Embiid checked in with 5:39 to play. After a pair of Tyrese Maxey free throws at the 4:26 mark, Philadelphia failed to score a single point the rest of the way.

The former NBA MVP has looked like a shell of himself this season. With Embiid hampered by lower leg injuries, the 76ers have taken the cautious approach with their star big man. But that hasn’t stopped Joel from getting into it with opposing fans or calling out the NBA for fining him $50,000.

