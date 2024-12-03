76ers sign son of former NBA All-Star

The Philadelphia 76ers look pretty terrible in 2024, but at least they are providing a nice throwback to 1984.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports this week that the 76ers are signing 6-foot-10 forward Pete Nance to a two-way contract. Pete spent some time on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster last season and had been playing for the Canton Charge, the Cavs’ G League affiliate, this season.

The 24-year-old Pete is the son of three-time NBA All-Star and former Slam Dunk Contest champion Larry Nance Sr. He is also the younger brother of Atlanta Hawks big man Larry Nance Jr.

Pete, who has averaged 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in the G League this season, figures to be a frontcourt depth piece for the 4-14 Sixers. With Joel Embiid having played in just four games due to knee injury management and backup Andre Drummond now nursing an ankle injury of his own, Philadelphia needs the bodies. Pete also now marks the second son of a former NBA All-Star on the 76ers.