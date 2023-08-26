 Skip to main content
76ers post unexpected James Harden tweet

August 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
James Harden before a game

Feb 13, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during warmups against the Houston Rockets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their intense and ongoing staring contest, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to keep things civil with James Harden.

The 76ers stunned many on Saturday by tweeting out a happy birthday wish to their star guard Harden. The former NBA MVP Harden celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday.

Of course, the situation is more than a little bit awkward right now between Harden and the 76ers. Harden is actively pursuing a trade out of Philly by just about any means necessary. He even publicly called 76ers executive Daryl Morey a “liar” earlier this month and got punished by the NBA.

For their part though, the 76ers actually seem intent on keeping Harden, who has one year left on his contract with them after exercising his player option this summer. While a birthday tweet won’t do anything to mend the radioactive relationship between the two sides, it cannot possibly make matters any worse … right?

