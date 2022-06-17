 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 16, 2022

ABC aired unfortunate first commercial after Warriors beat Celtics to win title

June 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jayson Tatum puts his hand in the air

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

ABC had either awful or impeccable timing (depending on your perspective) after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship.

The Warriors topped the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday to clinch their fourth title since 2015. Afterwards, ABC aired an unfortunate first commercial in between the final buzzer sounding and the trophy presentation — the Ruffles ad of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Social media users were beside themselves over the ridiculous timing. Here were some of the funniest tweets about the ad placement.

To make matters even worse, Tatum stank to high heaven on Thursday. In the biggest game of his life, Tatum was bottled up for 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting. He also missed three of his four three-point tries, failed to get to the free-throw line even once, and had five turnovers (tied for a team high).

Tatum is still just 24 years old, so he can take this year’s Finals failure as a learning experience for the future. But the timing of that Ruffles ad was just one in a series of troll jobs that the Celtics faced after losing on Thursday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus