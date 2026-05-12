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AJ Dybantsa reveals why he should be No. 1 overall pick

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AJ Dybantsa in a BYU uniform
Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The NBA Draft lottery ping-pong balls bounced in favor of the Washington Wizards, who landed the top pick in June.

That means the Wizards will likely decide between Kansas Jayhawks star Darryn Peterson and BYU Cougars sensation AJ Dybantsa.

During the NBA Scouting Combine, Dybantsa was asked why he should be the No. 1 pick, and he had a straightforward answer.

“I play the game the right way, I’m exciting and I fill seats,” Dybantsa said.

Dybantsa unsurprisingly declared for the NBA Draft after just one season at BYU, where he put up 25.5 points with 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. His time at BYU ended with a 79-71 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Round of 64, but Dybantsa had 35 points with 10 rebounds while playing every single minute.

Dybantsa made waves during the NBA Draft lottery for his reaction after the Wizards landed the top pick, especially with fans suggesting he wants to stay in Utah and play for the Jazz, who hold the No. 2 pick.

The Wizards acquired Trae Young and Anthony Davis in separate trades this past deadline, so adding Dybantsa could be a perfect move for a team hoping to turn things around in 2026-27.

In the meantime, Wizards president Michael Winger suggested they could consider trading down, though a lot will be said until the draft begins.

The 2026 NBA Draft will begin on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

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