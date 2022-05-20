Al Horford’s sister throws shade at Heat

Al Horford’s sister Anna is known for sharing controversial opinions on social media, and she is living up to that reputation during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anna made a bold statement on Twitter during the Boston Celtics’ blowout win over the Miami Heat in Game 2. She essentially said Jimmy Butler is Miami’s whole team.

Just stop Butler & we’re good… Seriously, that’s it… — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 20, 2022

Obviously, the Heat are more than just one star player. They would not have gotten this deep into the postseason without a complete roster. That said, they will certainly need Butler at his best if they want to beat the Celtics.

Boston dominated the first half in Game 1 on Tuesday night. It wasn’t until Butler turned it on that the Heat came back and eventually cruised to a comfortable win. In Game 2 on Thursday, Butler got off to a slow start. That, in part, allowed the Celtics to jump out to a huge lead and dominate from start to finish.

Anna has already made some impressive observations this postseason. She could end up being right about Butler, too. If the Celtics can limit him the way they did in Game 2, they should have no problem taking care of Miami. If they allow him to score at will the way he did in the second half of Game 1, they will have serious problems.