Alex Caruso expected to make nearly $10 million next season

Alex Caruso has been a bargain for the Los Angeles Lakers the last two seasons, but things are about to change.

Caruso will be an unrestricted free agent during the summer. He is likely to make much more than his current $2.75 million when he does sign.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in a report published on Monday that league executives think Caruso could draw interest at the full midlevel exception. The full midlevel exception will be $9.5 million next season.

Caruso has been with the Lakers since 2017 and has been a steady guard option off the bench. He is a two-way player and extremely popular with the fans.

Keeping Caruso would be complicated for the Lakers. They have his Bird Rights, but would lose those if they go over the luxury tax apron in free agency or renounce Caruso’s $5.2 million cap hold. If the 27-year-old decides he wants a bigger role, he would probably look to another team that can provide the opportunity for him.

H/T Silver Screen and Roll