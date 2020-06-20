Amar’e Stoudemire’s Israeli team fined after he breaks quarantine again

Amar’e Stoudemire’s Israeli basketball team was fined after the forward broke quarantine rules in the country.

Stoudemire plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv, and his club was fined 30,000 NIS (around $3,700) because the former NBA star broke quarantine a second time.

According to Sportando, the team was told Stoudemire would have to be isolated for two weeks without games or practice if he breaks quarantine rules again.

Stoudemire, 37, played in the NBA from 2002-2016 and was a six-time All-Star before his career was derailed by a knee injury. He has mostly played abroad since then, spending a few years in Israel and one in China. Stoudemire has spent most of his Israeli career with Hapoel Jerusalem and is in his first season with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

What is happening with him in Israel is a good indicator of the type of strict restrictions the NBA will have for their restart in Florida when it comes to participants leaving the Disney campus.