Amazing Caitlin Clark photo gets the meme treatment

One photo from Caitlin Clark’s masterpiece of a game Friday against the Chicago Sky has made quite an impression on social media.

The Indiana Fever guard put on arguably the best performance of her burgeoning WNBA career in a 100-81 victory over the Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Clark finished with a stat line of 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 12 assists on 8/14 shooting in the one-sided contest.

A snapshot taken during the game by Gary Dineen became one of the more iconic photographs from Clark’s outing. In the picture, the 22-year-old was several feet in the air as she celebrated her team outclassing the Sky.

Caitlin Clark drops career-high 31 PTS in Fever, 100-81 W 🔥 31 PTS | 5 3PM | 12 AST 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VyTStrxYbb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2024

The photo reached the famous X account “ArtButMakeItSports,” which gave several options on potential art pieces to juxtapose with Clark’s photo.

quantity over quality with this one; tired of trying to find something perfect. 📸 is by @eightxten https://t.co/EuHLh8ZYao pic.twitter.com/i2QYpp35Yg — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) August 31, 2024

Fans of the account ultimately settled with the 1570 painting “The Resurrection” by Paolo Veronese as the closest comparison.

Clark wasn’t afraid to let her emotions out throughout the dominant win, which the Fever led by as many as 27 points. She even pulled off a savage move that probably didn’t feel great for her rival Angel Reese.