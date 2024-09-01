Amazing Caitlin Clark photo gets the meme treatment
One photo from Caitlin Clark’s masterpiece of a game Friday against the Chicago Sky has made quite an impression on social media.
The Indiana Fever guard put on arguably the best performance of her burgeoning WNBA career in a 100-81 victory over the Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.
Clark finished with a stat line of 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 12 assists on 8/14 shooting in the one-sided contest.
A snapshot taken during the game by Gary Dineen became one of the more iconic photographs from Clark’s outing. In the picture, the 22-year-old was several feet in the air as she celebrated her team outclassing the Sky.
Caitlin Clark drops career-high 31 PTS in Fever, 100-81 W 🔥
31 PTS | 5 3PM | 12 AST 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VyTStrxYbb
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2024
The photo reached the famous X account “ArtButMakeItSports,” which gave several options on potential art pieces to juxtapose with Clark’s photo.
quantity over quality with this one; tired of trying to find something perfect. 📸 is by @eightxten https://t.co/EuHLh8ZYao pic.twitter.com/i2QYpp35Yg
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) August 31, 2024
Fans of the account ultimately settled with the 1570 painting “The Resurrection” by Paolo Veronese as the closest comparison.
the people have spoken: The Resurrection, by Paolo Veronese, 1570s, 📸 by @eightxten https://t.co/k2sAnmNmrC pic.twitter.com/pYrgKIPYFh
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) August 31, 2024
Clark wasn’t afraid to let her emotions out throughout the dominant win, which the Fever led by as many as 27 points. She even pulled off a savage move that probably didn’t feel great for her rival Angel Reese.