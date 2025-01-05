Amazon hiring famous 6-time All-Star for their NBA coverage

Amazon continues to put together a star-studded cast for their maiden voyage into the NBA.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Sunday that retired former NBA star Blake Griffin will be joining Amazon Prime’s NBA studio coverage, which begins next season. Amazon has secured broadcast rights to the NBA for the 2025-26 through 2035-36 seasons and will also have Dirk Nowitzki as part of their studio coverage (which had already been rumored recently).

Griffin, still only 35, last played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season and formally announced his retirement in April of last year. The No. 1 overall pick back in 2009, Griffin was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection who was one of the biggest stars in the sport at his peak in the 2010s. He is also known for a strong show-business personality, which should make him a natural fit with Amazon.

Marchand notes that Amazon has already tabbed veteran sportscaster Ian Eagle to be their NBA play-by-play announcer. Now Griffin and Nowitzki are also joining the fold along with this up-and-comer who will serve as Amazon’s lead NBA host.