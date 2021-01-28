Andre Drummond expected to join Nets?

Could the Brooklyn Nets’ Big Three soon be becoming a Big Four?

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that multiple league sources believe it is “only a matter of time” before Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond joins the Nets following the James Harden trade. The move would be contingent upon Drummond securing a buyout from the Cavs. He is on an expiring contract, owed $28.75 million this season.

Drummond, the league’s best rebounder, would be a fearsome addition to Brooklyn’s new superstar trio of Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Durant. But he would also be an imperfect fit. The 27-year-old commands a lot of touches (averaging 15.9 shot attempts a game this year) and can become disengaged when he is not getting the ball enough. Drummond is also a questionable rim protector despite his physical gifts. He has a below-average 56.2 field goal percentage allowed at the rim this season (per NBA.com).

The Cavs might not be too willing to buy out Drummond either. They are currently in the thick of a wide-open playoff hunt in the East, sitting at No. 7. That may be why Brooklyn is also pursuing a more available big man.