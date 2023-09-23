Andre Iguodala has intriguing take on his Hall of Fame candidacy

Andre Iguodala probably won’t be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. If you ask the longtime Golden State Warriors veteran, he believes he does not belong in Springfield at all — without a few tweaks to the process, that is.

Iguodala made a recent appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast with JJ Redick. Iguodala’s own podcast co-host Evan Turner was also part of the discussion.

As the trio debated the proper criteria to assess the greatest players of all time, Iguodala brought up an interesting take on the Basketball Hall of Fame. The former All-Star also opened up on his own candidacy in the process (39:35 mark).

“I think there should be tiers of the Hall of Fame,” said Iguodala. “I’m not a Hall of Famer, if you ask me. Man, no. Those guys, they had no flaws. Like Kobe, like LeBron. … They have to be in their own different world. MJ should be in his own different world.”

Andre Iguodala thinks the hall of fame should have tiers and doesn't think he is a hall of famer. Do you agree? 🤔 (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/6kYKDUDoZs — MNShowYo (@imwhatyouneed19) September 21, 2023

Redick suggested that such a system could potentially place Iguodala in a hypothetical “Tier 3” of the Hall of Fame.

Iguodala has four NBA championships, which many consider to be one of the most important factors in any player’s career. He also owns the 2015 NBA Finals MVP trophy.

However, Iguodala also has just one All-Star nod and averaged 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for his career. His championships came as, at best, the fourth-best player on those Warriors title teams.

Iguodala has played in 19 NBA seasons thus far. Questions still abound on whether he will go for 20 or retire just a year short.