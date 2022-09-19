Andre Iguodala leaning 1 way with his playing future?

Andre Iguodala Watch may finally be nearing a conclusion.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported over the weekend that the Golden State Warriors expect Iguodala to return for one more NBA season. Stein does add though that the Warriors are prepared for any outcome and that the only certainty is that Iguodala will announce his decision on his weekly podcast with former teammate Evan Turner.

The former Finals MVP Iguodala is now 38 and would be entering his 19th NBA season if he does indeed decide to return. The Warriors continue to leave an open roster spot for Iguodala in case he would like to take it.

It would make sense for Iguodala to retire since he is now a four-time NBA champion and played less than 700 total minutes last year (regular season and playoffs). But at the same time, Iguodala has also given indications that he is still hankering to compete with his guys in Golden State.