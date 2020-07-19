Andrew Yang wants Sam Hinkie in his cabinet if he ever becomes president

Andrew Yang is very much ready to trust the political process.

During an interview this week on “The Rights to Ricky Sanchez” podcast, the Democratic politican said that he would like former Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie to be in his cabinet if he ever becomes president.

“One of the fun things about being president is you get to meet a lot of the folks you look up to and admire in other contexts,” said Yang, per WIP-FM in Philly. “And Sam Hinkie is one person I haven’t had a chance to meet, and I’d enjoy that because I feel like that guy should be put in charge. I’ll actually make this pledge, to you and your audience … if Andrew Yang becomes president, I’m going to put Sam Hinkie in charge of an entire freaking, department, agency, in the government.

“People will be like, ‘Andrew, what does Sam Hinkie know about national security, or the department of the interior or energy?’ Yang went on. “I’ll be like, ‘Sam Hinkie is going to figure it the [expletive] out.’ So this will be my pledge, if the Yang administration comes to pass, will have Sam Hinkie in a position of major authority.”

Yang, an entrepreneur and ex-corporate lawyer, mounted an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in this year’s election. He is still only 45 years old though, so future presidential runs seem very much in play.

As for Hinkie, whose controversial “Process” saw the Sixers purposefully sell off assets and focus instead on earning high draft picks, he has largely laid low since resigning from his post in 2016. NBA executives do still contact him for advice however, and now it seems that Hinkie could have a future in giving advice at the Oval Office as well.