Angel Reese announces notable off-court move

Angel Reese is about to get behind the mic.

The Chicago Sky rookie star Reese announced the news to social media on Tuesday that she is launching her own podcast. Reese’s podcast is called “Unapologetically Angel” and will air new episodes every Thursday.

Here is the promo video that Reese posted.

“Unapologetically Angel” will be a product of Playmaker HQ and Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast Network” (like Reese, O’Neal is another famous LSU alum). The first episode is set to be released on Sept. 5.

The 22-year-old Reese, who was named a WNBA All-Star this season as a rookie, is one of the most-talked about players in women’s sports right now. While her play on the court has been up and down at times, she continues to make smart business moves off the court. Earlier this summer, she cashed in with a very fitting endorsement deal too.