Angel Reese issues complaint over social media about airport experience

Angel Reese is venting some frustrations over social media this week about one particular airport on the East Coast.

The Chicago Sky star Reese took to her X page on Saturday to issue a complaint about the Miami International Airport (MIA) in Florida. Reese sounded off about her experience, saying that the airport had poor customer service.

“Miami might be the worst airport with the worst customer service EVER!” Reese posted on X.

While Reese did not elaborate on her experience any further, she is currently playing during the WNBA offseason for Rose BC of the newly-founded 3-on-3 league Unrivaled. The games in that league are held in Miami, and Reese just helped Rose BC beat Mist BC on Friday with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 71-63 win. But with Rose BC not scheduled to play again until Feb. 18, Reese is apparently on her way out of Miami for the time being.

The 22-year-old WNBA All-Star Reese also made headlines last weekend for managing to get ejected from a different Unrivaled game.

One of the main goals of the Unrivaled league was to give WNBA players a place to play and earn money in the offseason without having to travel overseas. But it seems that Reese is still encountering some issues with travel regardless, and she is far from the first WNBA figure to sound off about those.