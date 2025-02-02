Angel Reese goes on social media posting spree after ejection from Unrivaled game

Angel Reese has managed to pull off the difficult feat of getting ejected during the WNBA offseason.

The Chicago Sky star Reese, who is currently playing for Rose BC in the Unrivaled league, was tossed from Saturday’s game against Laces BC. Reese got hyped up after a stellar defensive sequence on Laces guard Tiffany Hayes and made a gesture toward Hayes, who had fallen by the baseline. However, the nearest referee thought that Reese was gesturing toward him and hit her with a technical foul.

Reese then attempted to plead her case to the referee and was eventually issued a second technical foul for an automatic ejection. Here is the full video sequence.

Angel Reese was ejected from an Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball game, as seen and heard on the TNT Sports broadcast. pic.twitter.com/MX9UTAKini — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2025

Rose BC still managed to get the 83-69 win over Laces BC despite Reese’s early ejection, and Reese finished with six points and a game-high 15 rebounds in her only seven minutes of play.

In the hour following her ejection, Reese went on a posting spree on X. She sent the message “sayless” and also had a post celebrating her team’s win.

sayless. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 2, 2025

W. NEXT. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 2, 2025

Reese then noted that she had been the first player in Unrivaled history to be ejected and even tied it into Black History Month, which is celebrated every February.

“Happy BHM,” she wrote. “yall know i had to be the first.”

Happy BHM. yall know i had to be the first — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 2, 2025

But Reese also then took exception to Sports Illustrated pointing out the exact same fact, saying that it was “clickbait” and noting that “everything i do keep going viral.” Reese wrote in a subsequent post as well that she was looking forward to getting back to Chicago with the Sky.

clickbait. everything i do keep going viral- 4 https://t.co/3aGEX4SloJ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 2, 2025

can’t wait to get back to chicago mannn https://t.co/VKGHhWIwje — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 2, 2025

The 22-year-old Reese finished her rookie season with the Sky as a WNBA All-Star as well as the league’s leading rebounder. In addition to being very demonstrative on the court, Reese is known for being outspoken on social media too and had a similar rant after the Sky recently fired their coach.

Caitlin Clark recently decided not to participate in Unrivaled, a three-on-three league intended to give WNBA players a place within the United States to compete and earn money from during the offseason. But Reese is clearly hoping that she can be entertainment enough for the league.