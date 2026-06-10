Angel Reese sets WNBA record in revenge game against the Sky

Angel Reese gave her former team a reminder of what it has been missing since she left.

The Atlanta Dream star forward Reese had a big night Tuesday against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., torching the home team with a performance it had benefited from many times during her time in the Windy City.

Reese scored 17 points on 5/12 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds, while also racking up 4 assists and 2 steals to lead the Dream to an 82-75 win.

That stat line gave Reese the 57th double-double of her WNBA career, which is the most by any player through their first 75 games, according to ESPN Insights.

In addition, the former LSU Tigers star’s 57 double-doubles in 75 games tied Blake Griffin for the second-most double-doubles over the same span in the WNBA and NBA.

Reese has been enjoying great team success so far in her tenure with the Dream, who are third in the WNBA standings with an 8-3 record. Conversely, Chicago continues to struggle. After a promising 3-1 start to the 2026 campaign, the Sky have won just two of their 10 outings since.

On the season, Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. She has a five-game double-double streak going, which she can sustain when the Dream take on the New York Liberty on Friday at Gateway Center in Atlanta, Ga.