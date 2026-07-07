1 frontrunner is reportedly out of the race for LeBron James

“The King and The Chef” apparently will not be coming to a theater near you next season.

The Golden State Warriors are not a serious contender to sign former Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James , NBA writer Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported this week during an appearance on BIGPLAY Cleveland. Robinson adds that James and Klutch Sports are simply using the Warriors for leverage right now.

This matches up with what Anthony Slater of ESPN reported on Monday. Slater writes that the Warriors have a “low level of optimism” that James will ultimately select them as his next team but are keeping a roster spot open for the four-time NBA MVP just in case.

Golden State has been interested in James for over a year now and can offer him the opportunity to compete for one last title alongside close friends Steph Curry and Draymond Green . The Warriors were even reportedly exploring the possibility of trading for an ex-James co-star in the hopes of successfully luring The King to the Bay Area.

With Golden State now apparently out of the race for James, that could be very telling as to the 41-year-old star’s plans. Earlier this month, we learned that the Warriors were reportedly one of two finalists for James’ services.

As such, all signs seem to be pointing in the direction of the other James finalist instead. While James appears to be keeping his suitors in the dark right now, Golden State may already see the writing on the wall for them.