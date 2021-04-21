Anthony Davis set to return for Lakers Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally getting one of their two big stars back in action on Thursday.

Lakers center Anthony Davis revealed that he plans to return on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he does not suffer any late setbacks or issues.

Anthony Davis says he will make his return tomorrow in Dallas, so long as he continues to feel well. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

Davis has been out for two months with a calf strain that he suffered on Feb. 14. He’s been limited to just 23 games this season, and the Lakers have struggled in his absence, having fallen to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers’ focus will now shift to getting LeBron James back on the floor. At the moment, there’s not a lot of clarity on when that will be, which makes Davis’ return even more important.