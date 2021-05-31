 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 30, 2021

Anthony Davis could play in Game 5 despite groin injury

May 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

Anthony Davis Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers received relatively good news on forward Anthony Davis after he left Sunday’s Game 4 with a groin injury.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis is considered day-to-day after suffering a left groin strain in the Lakers’ first round series against the Phoenix Suns. Davis has a chance to play in Game 5, but that is far from guaranteed at this point.

The good news for the Lakers is that Davis has a chance, perhaps even a good one, to play again in the series. There might not be a lot of time for a comeback, though. The series is tied 2-2, and the Lakers will have to win on Tuesday in Phoenix to avoid facing elimination in Game 6. Whether or not they have an effective Davis in that one could be huge.

Davis, who has also been dealing with a knee injury, did not play in the second half of Sunday’s loss. He scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ wins in the series, but was held to 13 in a Game 1 loss and contributed only six in the first half Sunday before being forced out by injury.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus