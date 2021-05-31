Anthony Davis could play in Game 5 despite groin injury

The Los Angeles Lakers received relatively good news on forward Anthony Davis after he left Sunday’s Game 4 with a groin injury.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis is considered day-to-day after suffering a left groin strain in the Lakers’ first round series against the Phoenix Suns. Davis has a chance to play in Game 5, but that is far from guaranteed at this point.

Good news for AD and the Lakers: Davis avoided a more serious injury. He has a chance to play in Game 5 in Phoenix, but status is very much in question. https://t.co/CGwAHZDDL1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

The good news for the Lakers is that Davis has a chance, perhaps even a good one, to play again in the series. There might not be a lot of time for a comeback, though. The series is tied 2-2, and the Lakers will have to win on Tuesday in Phoenix to avoid facing elimination in Game 6. Whether or not they have an effective Davis in that one could be huge.

Davis, who has also been dealing with a knee injury, did not play in the second half of Sunday’s loss. He scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ wins in the series, but was held to 13 in a Game 1 loss and contributed only six in the first half Sunday before being forced out by injury.