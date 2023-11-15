 Skip to main content
Anthony Davis took savage swipe at Grizzlies after blowout win

November 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Anthony Davis in warmups

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Fro Davis is taking no prisoners this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers incinerated the Memphis Grizzlies during Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament contest, winning by a final margin of 134-107 (after leading by 23 at halftime and by as many as 31 at one point). The lopsided affair allowed LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the Lakers’ starters to sit out for the entire fourth quarter.

Davis was interviewed after the game by Spectrum SportsNet and got asked when was the last time he and James were able to just relax on the bench for the entire fourth period.

“Actually, I think it was probably the last time when we played them,” Davis said of the Grizzlies. “In Game 6, I think.”

Here is the full clip.

That was a savage callback to last year’s playoff meeting between the Lakers and Grizzlies in the first round. The Lakers pulled the upset on the higher-seeded Grizzlies and wiped the floor with them in the Game 6 clincher, winning 125-85 in what was a complete humiliation in multiple ways.

The bad blood between the two sides spilled over into Tuesday’s contest as well — Davis got into an altercation with Memphis players Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama early on in the first half (see here). But with the Lakers getting the job done in the end, Davis got the last (and the best) laugh.

