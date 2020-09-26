LeBron James explains how Anthony Davis’ unibrow is key to their relationship

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have successfully teamed up this season and have the Los Angeles Lakers a win away from the NBA Finals. The two have nice on-court chemistry, and even have a funny indicator that is critical to their relationship.

James shared after Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday how he uses Davis’ unibrow to gauge whether to talk with the big man.

“See how low his brow is. If his brow is really low, then you know not to talk to him,” James said, via Melissa Rohlin. “If it’s higher, then he’s accepted the fact that you’re allowed to come into his office and talk to him. Yesterday his brow was very low.”

That means Davis had an all-business attitude on Wednesday ahead of Game 4. The focus paid off with a 34-point game.

Davis is averaging nearly 29 points per game this postseason and has been especially effective against Denver. In the Lakers’ series with the Nuggets, Davis is averaging 32.3 points per game and has been the star on offense.

Davis must have been keeping his brow especially low the past two weeks. His comments after hitting the winning shot in Game 2 seemed to confirm that focus.