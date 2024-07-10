Anthony Edwards signs massive new endorsement deal

Anthony Edwards cemented himself as one of the biggest names in the NBA this past season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star has been rewarded with a massive new endorsement deal.

Edwards on Wednesday signed a multi-year contract extension with Adidas, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The deal is said to be worth eight figures annually.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA star Anthony Edwards has signed a multiyear contract extension with Adidas that sources say reaches eight figures annually. Significant new deal cements Edwards as a face of Adidas. pic.twitter.com/QYiDY2Xwoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2024

Edwards has gotten better and better in each of his first four NBA seasons. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game this season to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The 22-year-old Edwards has elevated his game even more in the playoffs over the past three years, where he has averaged 27.8 points per game in 27 contests. Edwards had three games with 40 or more points in the postseason this year and led Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost 4-1 to the Dallas Mavericks.

It has also helped his brand that Edwards is a fierce competitor who is not afraid to speak his mind. We even saw that with the bold comment he made this week about where he stands with Team USA.

Edwards will likely turn out to be a very wise investment for Adidas.