Anthony Edwards fined by NBA

The hits keep on coming for Anthony Edwards.

Edwards on Friday received a one-game suspension from the NBA. The suspension was triggered by Edwards receiving his 16th technical foul of the season the night before. In addition to his suspension, Edwards has also been fined $35,000 by the NBA for failing to leave the court in a timely manner.

Edwards’ suspension and fine stem from what occurred during his Minnesota Timberwolves’ 111-102 loss to the Lakers on Thursday night.

Edwards picked up a technical foul when he got into a shoving match with Jarred Vanderbilt. The two players were jawing at one another as they headed to their respective benches at the end of the first quarter, and things got physical. You can see the altercation here.

Then in the third quarter, Edwards was called for another technical for complaining after he did not receive a foul call. The second technical triggered an automatic ejection. Edwards also threw the ball into the stands on his way to the locker room, which resulted in his fine.

Edwards had 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists before he was ejected from Thursday’s game. The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He has also been a part of headlines recently for sharing his thoughts on being a face of the league.