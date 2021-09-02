Anthony Edwards has gotten taller this offseason

At 20 years old and coming off an excellent rookie season, Anthony Edwards appears to have hit another growth spurt.

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters on Wednesday that Edwards has grown this offseason to 6-foot-6, per Chris Hine of The Star Tribune. For reference, Edwards was 6-foot-4 when the Wolves drafted him last November.

Finch adds that the team may now be more comfortable using Edwards as a small-ball power forward thanks to the growth spurt. Finch also expressed confidence that Edwards will be able to rebound better as well.

The former No. 1 overall pick Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season. Those numbers were good enough to make All-Rookie First Team and to finish as the runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting to Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

Edwards will be entering his sophomore year with a definite vengeance. A taller frame on top of that should make him even more of a terror to guard.