Anthony Edwards gets hyped in crowd cheering for Olympic table tennis

Anthony Edwards definitely made the most of his day off after Team USA’s Olympic basketball win over Serbia on Sunday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards went viral during Monday’s Olympic table tennis action at the Paris Games. Edwards got so hyped cheering for American table tennis player Lily Zhang during her singles match against Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi in the Round of 32. After Zhang won the point to secure the fifth set, the NBC broadcast cut to an elated Edwards in the stands. Edwards got up on his feet and appeared to say, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

Anthony Edwards seems to be really enjoying the Table Tennis matches at the Olympicspic.twitter.com/0iTpgwm1h5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 29, 2024

Zhang went on to win the sixth set over Takahashi as well to advance to the Round of 16. It is already the 28-year-old Zhang’s best-ever Olympic result after previously competing in the 2012 Games (London), the 2016 Games (Rio), and the 2020 Games (Tokyo).

As for Edwards, his enthusiasm for table tennis definitely didn’t come out of nowhere. Earlier this week, a viral video showed Edwards on the team bus at the Olympics confidently saying that he would be able to get a point off the U.S. Olympic table tennis team. After doing a bit of scouting at the Zhang-Takahashi match on Monday, Edwards probably feels even more confident.