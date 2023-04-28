Did Anthony Edwards take swipe at Rudy Gobert over social media?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have gone from basketball team to daytime soap opera at record speed.

Wolves star Anthony Edwards raised some eyebrows this week with his activity on Instagram. A video went viral showing that Edwards had “liked” a comment on Instagram that read, “I will never forgive Minnesota for that dumba– trade” (profanity edited by LBS). The comment was a reference to Minnesota’s trade for Rudy Gobert last year.

Here is the video (where you can see that the “like” came from Edwards’ verified account with 1.3 million followers).

Anthony Edwards liked a reply of someone saying “they’ll never forgive Minnesota for that dumb trade” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/GtYALHRQUS — 🧍‍♂️ (Parody) (@Bolwrld__) April 26, 2023

The comment was left on an Edwards fan page. You can also see the comment for yourself (where Edwards’ “like” is still visible) here.

In what is already being called one of the worst trades in NBA history, the Wolves got Gobert from the Utah Jazz last summer for a lopsided package of Walker Kessler, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, and four future first-round picks (plus a pick swap). Gobert saw his numbers decline across the board in Minnesota (despite Karl-Anthony Towns missing most of the season due to injury) and even ended up being suspended for punching a teammate. Ultimately, the Wolves had nothing but a first-round exit to show for Year 1 of the Gobert experiment.

It is possible that Edwards wasn’t happy about seeing so many of his friends and former teammates get sent packing in exchange for Gobert. But there is also plenty of evidence that Edwards does not care for Gobert specifically. Before they were teammates, Edwards was taking public shots at Gobert.

For Edwards’ part though, he has bigger problems to worry about than Gobert right now.