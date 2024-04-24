Referee goes viral for dapping up Anthony Edwards after highlight play

NBA referee Zach Zarba went viral on Tuesday for seemingly dapping up Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in the middle of a playoff game.

The Timberwolves were leading the Phoenix Suns 64-63 midway through the third quarter of their Game 2 Western Conference first-round matchup at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

With the shot clock winding down, Edwards swatted a last-second layup attempt from Suns guard Bradley Beal. Cameras caught Zarba appearing to give Edwards props following the defensive play.

Anthony Edwards so nice even the refs show respect

pic.twitter.com/AV5D1rFKJo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2024

Even a couple of Edwards’ teammates looked a bit surprised to see Zarba extend his hand toward the All-Star.

Edwards had just 9 points on 1/7 from the field before making the emphatic swat. The Timberwolves star made sure to be impactful in other areas despite his shot not falling to that point.

Edwards was also responsible for the defensive stop on the Suns’ previous possession. He recorded his third steal of the game by dislodging the basketball from Suns guard Royce O’Neale.

Edwards’ block may have fired up the entire Timberwolves team. The home team went on an 8-0 run right after the defensive highlight and closed the third quarter with a 78-71 lead.

The Timberwolves rode the momentum for a 105-93 win in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead over the Suns.