Antonio Brown goes viral for incredible post about Draymond Green choke

Draymond Green has gone so far out of pocket that he is now drawing comparisons to Antonio Brown … from Brown himself.

The notorious former NFL receiver Brown went viral on Wednesday for his incredible post to social media about the incident involving the Golden State Warriors forward Green the night before. In what can now be dubbed as “the chokehold heard around the world,” Green lost control and started choking Minnesota Timberwolves big Rudy Gobert during an in-game altercation between their teammates (watch the video here).

Brown reacted to the episode with an unbelievable five-word post to X.

“Draymond Green is Antonio Brown,” Brown wrote.

If that doesn’t get Green to take a long, hard look in the mirror, nothing will. Antonio Brown saying that he sees himself in you tells you that you are way past whatever line there is and should serve as the wake-up call of all wake-up calls.

Of course, when it comes to behavior outside of the sport, Green has a very, very long way to go to top Brown’s extreme antics over the years (unless he starts freezing his own feet and pulling guns on arena football players). But Green’s behavior on the court is becoming increasingly unhinged, and it may not be surprising at this point if, for Green’s next act, he rips off his jersey in the middle of a game and storms off.