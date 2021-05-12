Report: Arron Afflalo renewing bid to buy Wolves after A-Rod fails to close

Alex Rodriguez has another ex-pro athlete to fend off if he wants to successfully complete his purchase of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Tuesday that an ownership group led by former NBA star Arron Afflalo is renewing their bid to buy the team. The news comes after Rodriguez’s group failed to close the deal within their exclusive negotiating window with current Wolves owner Glen Taylor.

Afflalo, 35, made roughly $57 million in salary during his 11 seasons in the NBA. He was first linked to a potential purchase of the Wolves last year.

While Afflalo never played for Minnesota, he was close with the late Flip Saunders. The Wolves icon Saunders was Afflalo’s first head coach in the NBA back when they were both on the Detroit Pistons.

The group of Afflalo is also backed by billionaire Jay Bloom, so it sounds like Rodriguez and company may have a serious threat to their purchase here.

Photo: Michael Tipton/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0