Ausar Thompson has funny comment about facing brother Amen in Summer League

June 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Amen and Ausar Thompson being interviewed

Amen and Ausar Thompson went back-to-back at No. 4 and No. 5 in the first round of the NBA Draft. With Amen going to Houston and Ausar to Detroit, the twins will actually get the chance to face off in the NBA Summer League.

Ausar is ready for that. The Pistons draft pick was asked about facing the Rockets and Amen in a scheduled July 9 matchup, and Ausar had no problem saying that the Pistons are going to “kill him.”

Obviously, Summer League is not necessarily the most competitive environment. Ausar, at least, looks forward to having some added motivation against his twin brother and the Rockets.

Ironically, the Pistons and Rockets being frequent lottery dwellers has generated some trash talk in recent years. That might make their regular season meetings worth watching, at least.

