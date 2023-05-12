Austin Reaves impersonator fools security at Lakers arena

Last year, we had Fake Klay Thompson. Now this year, it is time to welcome … Fake Austin Reaves.

TikTok personality Eric Decker, who goes by @airrack, shared an unbelievable video this week documenting how he managed to bypass security at Crypto.com Arena before Game 4 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Decker pulled off the finesse job by pretending to be Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

It was a fairly elaborate stunt in which Decker made sure to wear an outfit similar to the ones the real Reaves has been photographed in before games. Decker even wore contact lenses to change his eye color from blue to brown (like Reaves’ eyes) and wore a mask to obscure his face as a friend drove him up to the entrance for Lakers players.

Preposterously enough, Decker managed to bypass not one but two security checkpoints. Crypto.com Arena security briefly stopped his vehicle in the drop-off area before letting them pass. Decker then made it past another layer of security at the metal detectors (where he had to show his face but still somehow wasn’t caught).

The video later showed Decker walking around in the arena tunnels and eventually making his way onto the court area, noting that “nobody batted an eye.” Decker also wrote in his caption that “For legal reasons, I did buy a ticket to this game” (he shared scenes from the stands during the contest).

You can see the video in its entirety here.

What is even more ridiculous is that Decker doesn’t even look at all like Reaves (other than being white). Reaves is also decently tall at 6-foot-5, and Decker’s height is unclear. But the old saying goes, “Act like you’re supposed to be there,” and Decker certainly did just that.

Decker would likely be unable to pull off such a caper at Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena. They have probably tightened up security there after another online prankster, this one impersonating Klay Thompson, got into a playoff game last year.