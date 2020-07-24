Austin Rivers leaves NBA bubble to deal with urgent family matter

The Houston Rockets are set to resume their season in a week, and they may have to play one or more games without Austin Rivers.

Rivers left the NBA bubble in Orlando on Friday to deal with an urgent family matter, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old is expected to return at some point over the weekend.

Rockets' Austin Rivers expects to return to the Orlando bubble sometime this weekend, sources said. https://t.co/eMpEYuha8a — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2020

Multiple players have left Orlando in recent weeks to deal with family emergencies, with Zion Williamson being the most notable name. The New Orleans Pelicans said this week that Williamson has been getting tested for COVID-19 every day while he’s away and has tested negative each time.

Rivers, who is averaging 8.5 points per game this season, will have to quarantine for at least four days when he returns to Orlando. There are certain situations where players could have to quarantine for up to two weeks, but each case is handled differently.