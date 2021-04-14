Austin Rivers to sign with Nuggets, would be eligible for postseason

The Denver Nuggets lost Jamal Murray to a torn ACL but are about to add another guard to their team.

Denver is close to signing free agent guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract. This move has been anticipated for a few days.

Denver already needed another guard after trading Gary Harris and RJ Hampton to Orlando in the Aaron Gordon deal. The loss of Murray put even more strain on their backcourt.

Rivers, 28, began this season with the New York Knicks. But he fell out of the rotation after the team acquired Derrick Rose. Rivers was then traded to Oklahoma City in a three-team deal at the deadline and promptly got waived by the Thunder.

Rivers would be eligible for the postseason, which is a big plus for the Nuggets. He brings plenty of playoff experience to the table, having gone on runs with the LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets.

Photo: Bryan Horowitz/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0