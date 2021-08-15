Australia coach shares cool story about Ben Simmons amid offseason of drama

Ben Simmons has been in the headlines all throughout this offseason for less-than-ideal reasons. But his national team coach is now sharing a story that may provide some balance.

Australia Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian told reporters this week about a cool gesture that Simmons had for the team despite withdrawing from the squad before the Tokyo Olympics.

“Leading in to the competition, he was tremendous,” said Goorjian of Simmons, per News Corp Australia. “He sent the whole coaching staff a beautiful bottle of wine, and all the support staff. He sent all the team a gift and gave us his best wishes, and I know he has got a few people he’s close to in it [the team]. He handled himself with class right through it, and yes, he did deliver and stay in contact with us.”

Simmons’ withdrawal from the national team had definitely been a source of drama this offseason. His uncertain future with the Philadelphia 76ers has also fueled the spectacle surrounding Simmons even further.

For Australia’s part, they took home the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games even without the former No. 1 pick Simmons. No matter what happens with Simmons at the NBA level, it sounds like he will always have a home with Australia on the international stage.