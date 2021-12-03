Awesome video: Courtside fan had no idea who Drake was

An awesome video from Drake’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday night went viral.

Drake attended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 114-110 loss at home to the Houston Rockets. He was sitting courtside and receiving attention from the camera people, no surprise. Another fan who was sitting next to the rapper courtside had no clue who Drake was.

What’s great is a video even captured the moment the older man asked Drake, “are you famous?”

Drake seemed to appreciate meeting someone with means who had no clue who he was.

All time “are you famous?” Moment from the guy in blue pic.twitter.com/7qXVhtL8AD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2021

Drake was so amused that he even shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram Story. He lovingly called them “my new parents.”

Drake and the guy in blue are about to drop a new album and then become the next coach of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/5AImy770M2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2021

The video is great because Drake seems so famous in the sports and entertainment world. But this is a reminder that in many other corners of the globe, even he is an unknown.