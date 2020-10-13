Bam Adebayo motivated by seeing Lakers celebrate championship

There are few worse feelings in sports than coming in second place, and the Miami Heat are experiencing that as they exit the NBA bubble in Orlando. For Bam Adebayo, that could be a good thing.

Adebayo made a habit of going for a nightly walk at the Walt Disney World resort where the Miami Heat were staying. Early Monday morning, the big man had to stroll by the Lakers’ victory party after Miami lost to them in the NBA Finals. Adebayo described the experience as “motivating” to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

Bam Adebayo goes for a walk every night here in the Bubble – tonight he’s gotta pass the Lakers victory party. “Motivating,” he told me. Couldn’t be more impressed by this Heat team through these entire playoffs, and am absolutely sure they will be back competing for a title. pic.twitter.com/EuLvm8PAu5 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 12, 2020

Adebayo missed Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals because of a neck injury, so he is also left to wonder if he would have made a difference in the series if he were fully healthy. That likely adds another element of frustration for the 23-year-old.

Assuming they can keep their core together, the Heat have a very bright future. The emotion head coach Erik Spoelstra showed after Game 6 (video here) proved just how badly the team wanted to win. Sometimes losing in the championship game is all a team needs to get over the hump. No one would be surprised if that proves true for the Heat next season.