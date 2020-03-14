Barack Obama thanks NBA players for covering arena staff salaries

Various NBA players have donated their own money to pay arena staff while the NBA is shutting down, and they’re getting some high-level recognition for it.

Former President Barack Obama shared a news story about the various players on Saturday and thanked several of them by name for their efforts to help others.

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

This has become a very positive trend around the league, and some of these players are going above and beyond to take care of staff. The recognition is well-deserved at a time like this.